TSX futures edge higher on US-Iran diplomacy hopes, softer commodities weigh

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's resource-heavy benchmark index inched higher on Tuesday as investors awaited potential US-Iran talks at this week's ​UN meeting, while softer commodity prices capped gains.

December futures ‌on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.1% at 2120.70 points by 05:56 a.m. ET (0956 GMT).



Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, along with several world leaders, is set ​to participate in the United Nations General Assembly later ​this week.

Markets are closely watching a potential meeting between Pezeshkian and US ⁠President Donald Trump, looking for any breakthrough to ease the six-month-old ​geopolitical conflict that has fueled inflationary pressures, disrupted global supplies and prompted ​major central banks to raise interest rates.

Oil prices turned lower after a Kyodo report said Iran offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven ​days if the US takes initial steps to ease military pressure.

Gold ​also fell on expectations of interest rates staying higher for longer, with investors awaiting ‌comments ⁠from US Federal Reserve officials for policy clues.

Canada's main stock index closed at an over one-week high on Monday, buoyed by gains in technology (.SPTTTK), and financial (.SPTTFS), stocks.

Investors will be on the lookout ​for retail sales ​data due later ⁠this week for cues on the health of the Canadian consumer.

Meanwhile, Bank of Canada Governor ​Tiff Macklem warned on Monday that US tariffs ​could push ⁠Q4 growth below 1%, adding that future rate decisions will need to navigate slowing growth alongside surging energy costs from the Iran ⁠conflict.

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Reporting by ​Darshan Kumar and Avinash P in Bengaluru; Editing by Diti Pujara