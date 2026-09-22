commodities

/

gold

China’s gold imports approach 1,200 tonnes in 2026 as local premiums and strong yuan drive investment demand

Kitco Media
By Ernest Hoffman
Published
Updated
Kitco News
The Leading News Source in Precious Metals

Kitco NEWS has a diverse team of journalists reporting on the economy, stock markets, commodities, cryptocurrencies, mining and metals with accuracy and objectivity. Our goal is to help people make informed market decisions through in-depth reporting, daily market roundups, interviews with prominent industry figures, comprehensive coverage (often exclusive) of important industry events and analyses of market-affecting developments.

China’s gold imports approach 1,200 tonnes in 2026 as local premiums and strong yuan drive investment demand teaser image

(Kitco News) – China’s gold imports hit a monthly high in August, with the standout performance helping to push the country’s gold imports to a record high over 1,100 tonnes year-to-date, China’s General Administration of Customs announced on Tuesday.

Imports of gold bullion through August surpassed the total for the whole of 2025, the latest customs data showed, marking the highest rate of imports since at least 2017.

article image

Zijie Wu, an analyst at Jinrui Futures Co, told Bloomberg that strong investment demand has pushed mainland prices above the world benchmark price, making increased imports attractive for wholesalers.

“The yuan has remained strong since the beginning of this year, creating favorable conditions for gold imports and enabling regulators to grant more generous approval quotas,” Wu said.

And while global gold exchange-traded fund flows were largely flat through the year to August, Chinese ETFs added around 44 tonnes through August for an increase of 18% in 2026, according to the Shanghai Gold Exchange.

China is the world's biggest gold market, and the combination of economic uncertainty and fewer investment options compared to other countries has supported gold demand.

Wu said the ramp-up of gold purchases by the People's Bank of China in recent months has also boosted retail sentiment.

Earlier this month, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) announced that the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) added 20.2 metric tonnes of gold to its reserves in August, its largest monthly purchase since October 2023

Last month’s purchases brought the country’s total official holdings to roughly 2,387 tonnes. China has now increased its gold reserves for 22 consecutive months, and has added approximately 80 tonnes of bullion during the first eight months of 2026.

The valuation of China’s gold reserves has also increased significantly, rising from $306.35 billion at the end of July to $350.08 billion by the end of August—an increase of roughly $43.7 billion last month alone. 

See live precious metals prices for gold, silver, platinum and palladium — in USD, CAD and 12 more currencies.

Kitco Media

Ernest Hoffman

Ernest Hoffman is a Crypto and Market Reporter for Kitco News. He has over 15 years of experience as a writer, editor, broadcaster and producer for media, educational and cultural organizations. Ernest began working in market news in 2007, establishing the broadcast division of CEP News in Montreal, Canada, where he developed the fastest web-based audio news service in the world and produced economic news videos in partnership with MSN and the TMX. He has a Bachelor's degree Specialization in Journalism from Concordia University. You can reach Ernest at 1-514-670-1339.

Mdi Earth Logo

Tags:

ChinaChina gold demandChina Gold ImportsPeople's Bank of China

Share

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect those of Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure accuracy of information provided; however, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is strictly for informational purposes only. It is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. and the author of this article do not accept culpability for losses and/ or damages arising from the use of this publication.