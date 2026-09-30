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Gold faces new headwinds as ADP reports strong private-sector job growth

Kitco Media
By Neils Christensen
Published
Updated
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(Kitco News) - The gold market is trying to find some stability but faces renewed headwinds as the U.S. private-sector labor market remains fairly resilient, according to the latest employment data from private payrolls processor ADP.

ADP said Wednesday that 90,000 jobs were created in September, up from 36,000 in August. The data significantly beat expectations, as consensus estimates had forecast a gain of 73,000 jobs.

The report noted that hiring accelerated for the first time since May, led by education and health care, as well as leisure and hospitality.

“It’s a strong report. After a three-month slowdown, job creation rebounded and pay growth remained solid,” said Dr. Nela Richardson, Chief Economist at ADP.

Gold prices saw some selling pressure in their initial reaction to the better-than-expected labor market data. Spot gold last traded at $4,184.40 an ounce, roughly flat on the day.

Analysts expect this week’s labor market data to have an outsized impact on gold prices. Some analysts have said that the precious metal needs to see significant weakness in the labor market to ignite a new rally back above $4,300 an ounce.

According to economists, the healthy labor market data gives the Federal Reserve room to continue fighting inflation pressures. The U.S. central bank has said that bringing inflation back down to its 2% target remains its main priority as the U.S. labor market remains relatively stable.

Kitco Media

Neils Christensen

Neils Christensen has a diploma in journalism from Lethbridge College and has more than a decade of reporting experience working for news organizations throughout Canada. His experiences include covering territorial and federal politics in Nunavut, Canada. He has worked exclusively within the financial sector since 2007, when he started with the Canadian Economic Press. Neils can be contacted at: 1 866 925 4826 ext. 1526 nchristensen at kitco.com @KitcoNewsNOW

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goldgold pricegold pricesUS labor marketADP employmentADPUS interest ratesus economyFederal Reserve

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