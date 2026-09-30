Gold rises as softer PCE cools October Fed hike odds - Kitco AM Report

(Kitco NewsWire) – Spot gold prices were firmer and spot silver prices were modestly lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday, as softer U.S. inflation data eased immediate Fed tightening pressure while elevated Treasury yields and a still-firm dollar kept the rebound contained. At the time of writing, spot gold was trading near $4,211.70 an ounce, up 0.73% on the session, while spot silver was trading near $61.070, down 0.45%.

Market positioning shifted less hawkish after the August PCE inflation report came in below expectations, with headline PCE up 0.3% on the month and 3.4% from a year earlier, while core PCE rose 0.2% on the month and 3.0% year over year. Personal income rose 0.2%, disposable income rose 0.3% and consumer spending increased 0.9%, showing that inflation cooled even as demand remained firm. ADP private payrolls rose by 90,000 in September, above expectations and up from a revised 36,000 in August, keeping Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report at 8:30 a.m. ET as the next major rate-path test. The implied probability of an October Fed hike fell toward the low-40% area before the inflation print, down from about 70% earlier in the week, while the 10-year Treasury yield held near the 5.2% area. Softer inflation supports gold through lower rate expectations, but resilient spending and firmer private payrolls limit the relief.

The Strait of Hormuz and U.S.-Iran situation remains unresolved, but the immediate oil-market pressure has eased as Gulf exports recover. Middle Eastern oil shipments have rebounded to their highest level since the Iran war began, with Gulf producers using shuttle services, ship-to-ship transfers and Saudi Arabia’s East-West Pipeline to move barrels around the blockade. WTI crude traded near $90.42 a barrel and Brent crude near $97.49, still high enough to keep energy inflation inside the Fed reaction function but below the peaks that triggered Monday’s metals selloff. The market impact on gold remains split: lower crude reduces the inflation impulse behind yields and the dollar, while unresolved talks and continued shipping risk keep a defensive bid under bullion.

Global risk appetite was mixed before the U.S. open. U.S. stock-index futures were softer, with S&P 500 futures down 0.1%, Dow futures down 0.2% and Nasdaq futures down 0.3%, as high Treasury yields continued to pressure equity valuations. European markets were mixed, with France and Germany lower and the U.K. modestly higher, while Asian equities mostly advanced. The dollar eased against the yen and euro, giving gold some support, but yields remained high enough to keep metals from regaining the broader uptrend lost in Monday’s break.

The key outside markets see Nymex WTI crude oil prices higher and trading near $90.42 a barrel, while Brent crude was near $97.49. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note is trading near the 5.2% area. The U.S. dollar index is softer from Tuesday’s two-month high. (Kitco Global Index shows how much of today's gold move is the dollar versus the gold market itself.)

Technically, spot gold bulls’ next upside price objective is to push prices back above the $4,210.63 to $4,222.11 resistance zone, with a sustained move targeting $4,238.00 and then $4,254.44. Bears’ next near-term downside price objective is a break below $4,162.06, with deeper downside targets at $4,136.44 and then the $4,000.00 to $4,020.00 range. First resistance is seen at $4,210.63 and then at $4,222.11. First support is seen at $4,162.06 and then at $4,136.44.

Spot silver bulls’ next upside price objective is to drive prices back above the $62.069 to $62.834 area, with a move above that zone targeting the 50-day moving average near $63.890 and then $64.080. The next downside price objective for the bears is a break below $60.639, with deeper downside targets at $59.706 and then the $56.000 to $57.000 range. First resistance is seen at $62.069 and then at $62.834. Next support is seen at $60.639 and then at $59.706.

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