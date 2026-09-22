Gold price holds above $4,330 as Hormuz diplomacy pressures oil - Kitco AM Report

(Kitco NewsWire) - Spot gold and silver prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, as a firmer U.S. dollar and hawkish Federal Reserve commentary offset relief from another pullback in oil prices and Treasury yields. At the time of writing, spot gold was trading near $4,336.50 an ounce, down 0.15%, while spot silver was trading at $65.73, down 0.26% on the session.

The latest positioning remains focused on whether the Fed’s Sept. 16 rate hike was a one-step adjustment or the start of a longer tightening sequence. Oil prices and the 10-year Treasury yield have retreated for a fifth straight session, easing the immediate pressure on gold, but Fed speakers have kept the front end of the curve defensive. Markets are still pricing a meaningful chance of another rate hike after last week’s move, with policymakers warning that energy supply shocks could keep inflation pressure elevated. Today’s U.S. data calendar is light but relevant for rate expectations, with September S&P Global flash PMIs due at 9:45 a.m. ET, new home sales and the Richmond Fed manufacturing survey due at 10 a.m. ET, followed by additional Fed speakers. For gold, lower oil and a 10-year yield near 4.93% are supportive, but the dollar and the risk of another hike are keeping rallies capped.

Gold and silver are trading as defensive assets with a rates problem. Gold has recovered from the $4,301 downside target flagged in the latest technical work, but it remains below the $4,358.25 pivot and the $4,393.68 first resistance level. Silver has lost $65.64 on the latest hourly setup and is trading near the $65.90 technical support area, leaving the metal exposed to a deeper test if the dollar extends its rebound. The near-term metals trade remains tied to oil and yields: lower crude reduces inflation pressure and helps bullion, while hawkish Fed guidance limits follow-through.

The Strait of Hormuz remains the main geopolitical channel into oil, inflation expectations and defensive demand, but Tuesday’s market impact is coming through de-escalation headlines. Oil prices fell after reports that Iran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the U.S. takes initial steps to ease military pressure. Brent crude fell below $100 a barrel, while WTI moved below $95, cutting the immediate inflation impulse that had pressured bonds and gold last week. The conflict is not resolved. Diesel markets remain tight, refined-product supply is still stressed and diplomacy is conditional. For gold, the impact is mixed: lower oil reduces the rate shock, but unresolved Gulf shipping risk keeps a geopolitical bid underneath the market.

Global markets were modestly firmer ahead of the U.S. open. U.S. stock-index futures edged higher as lower oil and easing bond-market pressure helped extend Monday’s risk rebound. European shares also advanced, while Asian markets were mixed after the recent AI-led rally cooled. The broader setup remains selective rather than broad risk-on, with investors balancing lower energy prices against high long-end yields and hawkish central-bank guidance.

The key outside markets see Nymex WTI crude oil prices lower and trading below $95 a barrel, while Brent crude was below $100. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note is trading near 4.93%. The U.S. dollar index is firmer. (Kitco Global Index shows how much of today's gold move is the dollar versus the gold market itself.)

Technically, spot gold bulls' next upside price objective is to push prices back above the $4,358.25 resistance level, with a sustained move targeting $4,393.68 and then $4,433.00. Bears' next near-term downside price objective is a break below $4,333.11, with deeper downside targets at $4,301.00 and then $4,270.00. First resistance is seen at $4,358.25 and then at $4,393.68. First support is seen at $4,333.11 and then at $4,301.00.

Spot silver bulls' next upside price objective is to drive prices back above $65.64, with a move above that level targeting $67.24 and then $68.33. The next downside price objective for the bears is a break below $65.8985, with deeper downside targets at $64.44 and then $63.47. First resistance is seen at $65.64 and then at $67.24. Next support is seen at $65.8985 and then at $64.44.

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