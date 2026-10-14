Gold, silver drop as hotter CPI revives Fed-rate pressure - Kitco AM Report

(Kitco NewsWire) – Spot gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday, after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data revived concerns that energy-driven price pressure will keep the Federal Reserve’s year-end tightening path in place. At the time of writing, spot gold was trading near $4,110.90 an ounce, down 1.18% on the session, while spot silver was trading near $57.890, down 1.97%.

Market positioning shifted back toward the hawkish side after September CPI rose 0.6% on the month and 3.7% from a year earlier, above the 3.6% consensus and up from 3.4% in August. Core CPI rose 0.3% on the month and 2.6% year over year, while gasoline rose 9.1% and the energy index climbed 5.2%, showing that the oil shock is feeding directly into headline inflation. The print does not make an October hike the base case, but it reinforces the December-hike channel that was already heavily priced after Fed minutes showed most officials still expected another increase by year-end. The 10-year Treasury yield was trading near the 5.2% area and the dollar index was off Monday’s 18-month high but firm enough to pressure metals.

The next tests are Thursday’s PPI, retail sales, jobless claims and Philadelphia Fed survey, followed by Friday’s import and export prices and Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s IMF appearance. Softer producer prices or weak spending would help gold by limiting real-rate pressure; a firm PPI or retail-sales print would keep the dollar and yields pointed against bullion.

The Strait of Hormuz and U.S.-Iran situation remains a direct oil shock risk and an indirect headwind for metals through inflation, yields and the dollar. Oil prices rose after an attack on a Saudi Aramco building in Dhahran, a container ship sank south of the Strait of Hormuz after hitting a naval mine and a tanker and container ship were struck inside the waterway. Iranian officials also said they were using new tactics to target ships, while the Iran-allied Houthis continued missile and drone attacks against Saudi Arabia. Brent crude traded near $106.60 a barrel and WTI near $95.79, with constrained diesel supplies adding to the inflation risk. The geopolitical channel remains supportive for gold in isolation, but Wednesday’s market transmission was bearish for bullion: higher crude strengthened the case for persistent inflation, lifted rate risk and amplified silver’s selloff through industrial-demand concerns.

Global risk tone was mixed before the U.S. open. Dow futures and S&P 500 futures were modestly higher, while Nasdaq futures slipped as chip stocks extended their losing streak and investors weighed large-bank earnings. Asian markets were mixed, with Chinese and Hong Kong indexes higher and renewed pressure across semiconductor-heavy markets. European equities were modestly firmer, but the CPI overshoot kept the focus on U.S. yields, the dollar and whether the inflation data will pull more 2027 tightening into the curve.

The key outside markets see Nymex WTI crude oil prices higher and trading near $95.79 a barrel, while Brent crude was near $106.60. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note is trading near the 5.2% area. The U.S. dollar index is firm after pulling back from Monday’s high. (Kitco Global Index shows how much of today's gold move is the dollar versus the gold market itself.)

Technically, spot gold bulls’ next upside price objective is to push prices back above the $4,181.44 to $4,217.40 resistance zone, with a sustained move targeting $4,253.15 and then $4,296.57. Bears’ next near-term downside price objective is a break below $4,066.54, with deeper downside targets at $4,000.00 and then $3,900.00. First resistance is seen at $4,134.62 and then at $4,167.62. First support is seen at $4,100.00 and then at $4,066.54.

Spot silver bulls' next upside price objective is to drive prices back above the $59.830 to $61.720 area, with a move above that zone targeting $62.600 and then $64.090. The next downside price objective for the bears is a break below $57.800, with deeper downside targets at $57.640 and then $56.550. First resistance is seen at $58.343 and then at $59.541. Next support is seen at $57.800 and then at $57.640.

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