Rising inflation risks and bond yields put portfolio diversification back in focus – Man Group

(Kitco News) - Investors may be tempted by U.S. Treasury yields above 5%, but one prominent market strategist warns that rising borrowing costs represent a growing threat to both financial markets and the broader economy, creating an environment in which investors need to remain broadly diversified with exposure to gold and other commodities.

In an interview with Kitco News, Kristina Hooper, Chief Market Strategist at Man Group, said she is concerned about the rise in long-term bond yields, particularly given elevated U.S. government debt.

Higher yields can weigh on equity markets, particularly long-duration sectors such as technology, but Hooper said the risks extend well beyond stocks. She noted that higher borrowing costs become increasingly problematic when the government is already diverting a significant portion of its budget toward servicing its debt.

“When you're diverting so much of your federal budget to service debt, that is just not productive,” she said. “From a variety of different perspectives, it should be concerning.”

Hooper said that even if yields are rising partly because of stronger economic growth, higher rates still carry significant consequences for markets and an economy dealing with an increasingly challenging fiscal backdrop.

“I do think it's largely negative,” she said. “I think this is a story about fiscal unsustainability.”

Hooper explained that the larger problems highlighted by higher bond yields that the U.S. does not have a clear pathway toward lowering its deficit-to-GDP ratio.

Although some investors may view a 5% 10-year Treasury yield as an attractive entry point, Hooper said she remains cautious about moving too far out on the yield curve because rates could still rise significantly.

“There are just more risks today in investing in Treasuries than there were just a few years ago,” she said.

Hooper said that although she doesn’t have a definitive target, she believes the 10-year yield can move higher from current levels. Against that uncertainty, she said investors should favor broad diversification rather than concentrating their portfolios around any single economic outcome.

“I think investors need to be very well diversified in this environment because we do not know how this plays out,” she said. “The economy and markets could go in a variety of different directions.”

Hooper said diversification should extend across and within traditional asset classes, including international equities and fixed income. However, she also highlighted commodities and alternative investments as potentially important portfolio components, particularly if inflation remains elevated and the economy moves toward stagflation.

Commodities have historically performed well during inflationary periods, she said, while sustained price trends can also benefit alternative trend-following strategies.

Gold, she said, could also have an important role.

“Gold tends to do well in an environment of stagflation,” Hooper said.

She acknowledged that rising interest rates can create a headwind for the precious metal because they increase the opportunity cost of holding a non-yielding asset. However, she noted that gold has historically performed well during broader inflationary periods, particularly during the extreme stagflationary environment stretching from the late 1960s into the early 1980s.

Hooper's concerns come as she sees significant risks that U.S. inflation pressures could intensify rather than fade.

She said it remains questionable whether the Federal Reserve will ultimately be able to tame inflation because policymakers are confronting several different sources of price pressures at the same time.

“We have so many different sources of inflation, of inflationary pressure,” she said.

Hooper pointed to the war in the Middle East, the Russia-Ukraine war, tariffs, immigration policy and the enormous amount of capital being deployed into artificial intelligence infrastructure as important inflationary forces.

Tariffs, she added, should not necessarily be viewed as a single inflationary shock because new measures can create a series of smaller, ongoing shocks. Meanwhile, many of the pressures confronting the economy are supply-side problems, which are more difficult for monetary policy to address.

“Monetary policy is far more effective with demand-driven inflation than with supply-driven inflation,” she said. “So already the cards are stacked against the Fed.”

Hooper said these pressures also increase the risk that the U.S. economy eventually slips into a stagflationary environment characterized by weaker growth and persistent inflation.

She added that energy represents another significant inflation threat, particularly as refinery capacity comes under pressure. Higher fuel costs can eventually spread throughout the economy because diesel prices affect transportation and the movement of goods, creating second- and third-order effects.

“This is how headline inflation turns into core inflation,” she said.

Against expectations that inflation could be approaching a high-water mark, Hooper said she sees little reason for complacency.

“I don't think we're at peak inflation. I think it could be a ways away,” she said.

For investors, Hooper said the uncertainty surrounding inflation, interest rates, government finances and economic growth reinforces the importance of holding assets capable of responding differently to various market environments.

History shows that even during difficult economic periods, some assets can perform well, she said, making diversification particularly important when the direction of markets remains uncertain.

“It's about being diversified,” she said. “Know your risks. Be aware of the kind of risks you face in this environment.”

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