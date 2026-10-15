economy

Gold price hits $4,154/oz after retail sales rise 0.8% in September

Kitco Media
By Ernest Hoffman
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Gold price hits $4,154/oz after retail sales rise 0.8% in September teaser image

(Kitco News) - The gold market is trading near session highs after the latest data showed American consumers’ spending rising more than expected last month.

U.S. retail sales rose 0.8% in September following a revised reading of 1.3% in August, the U.S. Commerce Department announced on Thursday. 

The data was better than expectations, as the consensus of economists projected a 0.3% increase in September’s headline number. 

In annual terms, retail sales increased 6.3%, the report said, against expectations for a 5.2% rise and following August’s revised 5.6% increase.

Core sales, which strip out vehicle sales, rose 0.9% in August, well above the consensus for a 0.5% gain, and following August’s revised 1.4% print. 

Spot gold was trading near session highs following the retail sales data, and last traded at $4,154.16 for a gain of 1.20% on the session.

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Kitco Media

Ernest Hoffman

Ernest Hoffman is a Crypto and Market Reporter for Kitco News. He has over 15 years of experience as a writer, editor, broadcaster and producer for media, educational and cultural organizations. Ernest began working in market news in 2007, establishing the broadcast division of CEP News in Montreal, Canada, where he developed the fastest web-based audio news service in the world and produced economic news videos in partnership with MSN and the TMX. He has a Bachelor's degree Specialization in Journalism from Concordia University. You can reach Ernest at 1-514-670-1339.

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