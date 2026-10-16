Gold looks to housing, PMI and consumer sentiment data for direction next week

(Kitco News) – Gold heads into the coming week with investors focused on the health of the U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook, as housing, employment and business activity data could drive volatility across precious metals markets.

Bullion prices recovered some ground late this week after coming under pressure from stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data, elevated Treasury yields and a firmer dollar. Gold rebounded above $4,150 an ounce Thursday and remained near that level Friday, while silver traded around $57 an ounce. Markets continue to favor a pause at the Fed's October meeting, although persistent inflation pressures have kept expectations for another rate hike before year-end elevated.

The coming week's economic calendar is relatively light, but housing data, weekly jobless claims and Friday's PMI and consumer sentiment reports will offer important signals on economic resilience and inflation pressures ahead of the Federal Reserve's October 27-28 monetary policy meeting.

The U.S. calendar is quiet Monday before attention turns Tuesday to Housing Starts and Building Permits, followed by Pending Home Sales.

Housing remains one of the most interest-rate-sensitive parts of the economy, making the reports useful measures of how elevated borrowing costs are affecting households and construction. Housing starts fell to an annualized 1.275 million units in the previous report, while building permits stood at 1.403 million. Further weakness could reinforce concerns about slowing growth and support gold, while signs of improving activity could strengthen the case for keeping interest rates restrictive.

Wednesday brings a relatively quiet economic calendar before Thursday's release of weekly jobless claims, one of the timeliest measures of labor market conditions.

Initial claims stood at 199,000 in the latest report, pointing to relatively limited layoffs despite signs of slower hiring elsewhere in the economy. A significant increase in claims could reinforce expectations that the Fed will remain on hold as policymakers weigh the risks of weakening employment against persistent inflation. Continued low claims, however, could support the view that the labor market remains resilient enough to withstand tighter monetary policy.

Friday brings the week's most important releases, beginning with the S&P Global Composite PMI Flash, which will provide an early snapshot of private-sector business activity in October.

The previous Composite PMI stood at 58.4, with manufacturing at 55.9 and services at 58.8, indicating continued expansion across the economy. Investors will be watching for signs that elevated borrowing costs and persistent inflation are beginning to weigh on business activity, while the survey's input and output price components could provide additional clues about inflationary pressures.

The week concludes with the University of Michigan's final Consumer Sentiment reading for October, which will offer another indication of how households are responding to higher prices and economic uncertainty.

Preliminary consumer sentiment fell to 48.1 from September's 51.0, reflecting growing pessimism among U.S. households. The survey's inflation expectations will also attract attention as policymakers assess whether recent increases in consumer and producer prices are beginning to influence longer-term expectations.

For precious metals, next week's releases will largely be viewed through the lens of their implications for Federal Reserve policy. Softer housing activity, rising jobless claims and weaker PMI readings could reinforce expectations that the Fed will leave rates unchanged in October and provide support for gold. Stronger economic activity or renewed evidence of persistent inflation could revive expectations for additional tightening and create near-term headwinds for bullion.

With the Fed's next policy decision approaching, the coming week's data could determine whether gold can build on its late-week recovery or faces renewed pressure from higher Treasury yields and a stronger U.S. dollar.

Economic data to watch next week:

Tuesday: Housing Starts and Building Permits, Pending Home Sales

Thursday: Weekly Jobless Claims

Friday: S&P Global Composite PMI Flash, Final University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment