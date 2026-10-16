BlackRock’s Hambro blasts gold miners’ ‘reckless capital allocation towards share buybacks… without any real process’

(Kitco News) – BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, sees the recent spate of share buybacks by gold miners as reckless and undisciplined, and believes that with gold prices likely to rise higher, the miners and their shareholders would be far better served by investing in new production.

Evy Hambro, global head of thematic and sector investing at BlackRock, said at the FT Mining Summit this week that the share buyback programmes amount to “reckless capital allocation,” and that gold companies were approving these repurchases “without any real process.”

“One of the things we’ve been really dismayed about in the last 18 months or so has been the reckless capital allocation towards share buybacks in gold companies, where we’ve seen enormous amounts of money deployed on buybacks without any real process,” he said.

Hambro contrasted these buyback programmes with the real work of allocating capital to developing new mines to increase future supply. “If you look at what companies do when they’re making $1bn investment decisions on building new mines, they do far more work on that than they do on $1bn decisions to buy back their own shares,” he said.

Hambro is speaking as an industry and sector expert, but he’s also speaking on behalf of BlackRock as a major stakeholder. Four gold mining giants have announced share buyback programmes worth approximately $12 billion – Barrick Mining, Newmont, AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields. BlackRock owns 12% of Newmont, 10% of AngloGold Ashanti, and 6% of Gold Fields.

Hambro criticized the lack of transparency surrounding the programmes, which he said would be necessary to build investor trust.

“We’re very dismayed when companies announce big share buyback plans when share prices are at their peak, and then when the gold price falls back to $4,000 an ounce they stop buying back shares – and the shares are 40% cheaper,” he said. “Where was the maths in making those decisions in the first place?”

Hambro said rather than locking themselves into expensive defined programmes, the companies should instead leave themselves the flexibility to take advantage of the opportunities in the market when they occur.

BlackRock remains bullish on the trajectory of gold prices, however, due the massive debts and deficits being carried by global governments.

“When you look around the world today, you see the incredible amount of debt governments are carrying and the large ongoing deficits many countries are running,” Hambro said. “You see no plan from governments to fix the problems, beyond doing more and more of the same. To me, that means you’re going to see an ongoing depreciation in the purchasing power of paper currencies.

“The outcome is that real assets rise in price,” he said, “and gold is probably one of the biggest beneficiaries of that.”

Hambro said BlackRock sees the long-term trend for gold remaining higher, even as they expect further gold price volatility in the near term resulting from shifting monetary policy expectations and interest rates.

“That’s creating shorter-term volatility,” he said. “But the trend is very much your friend.”

Back in March, as gold prices were beginning their months-long slide following the start of the Iran war, Kristy Akullian, BlackRock’ head of iShares investment strategy for the Americas, said the company believed the bull market was far from over.

Akullian pointed to three main catalysts that had driven the outsized gains for gold and silver.

First, mounting government debt has made the precious metals attractive as stores of value.

“Government debt levels have risen to concerning levels globally,” she wrote. “In the U.S., federal debt now exceeds 120% of GDP, while annual fiscal deficits continue to run near 6–7% of GDP. And it’s not alone: global debt has surpassed 100% of GDP for major developed economies like Japan, the U.K., France and Canada as well.”

Akullian pointed out that gold has historically benefited in these environments. “Silver has often behaved as a higher-beta extension of this theme, though its pricing reflects a combination of investment flows and industrial demand, she added. “Over the past 20 years, silver’s annualized volatility has been up to twice that of gold, underscoring its more cyclical nature.”

The second major driver of the metals’ price action is safe-haven demand spurred by geopolitical uncertainty – both domestic and international.

“Periods of policy transition and global re-alignment often increase demand for perceived safe haven assets,” Akullian wrote. “But rather than view precious metals purely as a haven, we believe they are best understood as portfolio stabilizers that have historically shown low or negative correlation to equities during periods of market stress.”

She pointed out that diversification matters most when equity valuations are falling. “Since 2020, during months when the S&P 500 declined more than 5%, gold has delivered an average return of 2%, while the U.S. Aggregate Bond Index has been closer to flat,” she said. “This asymmetry makes gold particularly valuable in drawdown scenarios.”

The third major catalyst – this one specific to silver – is a surge in industrial demand coupled with relatively low liquidity.

“Silver demand has reflected a more balanced mix of investment and industrial usage,” Akullian said. “About 60% of annual silver consumption is tied to electronics, solar panels and semiconductors. Electronics alone account for roughly 445 million ounces of silver demand per year, making it the largest industrial use of the metal.”

“The ongoing buildout of data centers, rising power demand from AI workloads, and broader electrification trends add a potentially cyclical and growth-sensitive component to silver.”

Given today’s economic and geopolitical realities, Akullian said she believes that gold and silver are more than just defensive assets. “Together in a portfolio, they can offer differentiated exposure: gold as a strategic diversifier and store of value, and silver as a higher-volatility metal with meaningful industrial demand,” she wrote. “[T]his means precious metals can serve both as portfolio differentiator and as a way to diversify within secular growth trends.”

Akullian outlined how gold and silver can play complementary roles in investor portfolios.

“Gold has historically functioned as a strategic ballast, particularly during equity market drawdowns, exhibiting low or even negative correlation to equities when diversification matters most,” she wrote. “We believe this has made gold one of the most consistent diversifiers during periods of market stress, and a critical portfolio tool in a time where stock-bond correlations have proven unreliable.”

Silver, by contrast, has been more volatile and cyclical. “While it has not consistently provided the same benefits as gold, silver can help enhance diversification over full market cycles by offering greater upside potential during periods of economic expansion, reflation, and industrial growth,” Akullian said. “Given its higher volatility, the sizing of a silver position within a portfolio has often been smaller than that for gold.”

“Gold and silver can help investors seek to balance resilience with opportunity by pairing diversification with exposure to long-term structural demand.”

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